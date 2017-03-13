The Wenatchee World

Leavenworth Empty Bowls Artist Bowl Auction is underway

by By Diane PriebeContributing reader
NOTE: THIS IS A COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS PIECE

For the past 21 years, the Leavenworth Empty Bowls Festival has been a fusion of feeding the hungry, promoting the arts and celebrating community. The event brings talented artists, local restaurants and the community together to share a simple meal of donated soup and bread.

Proceeds from ticket sales and artist bowl auction are a substantial source of funding for the Community Cupboard Food Bank, a program of Upper Valley MEND (Meeting Each…

