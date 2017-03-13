Local fuel tax proposed to pay for road repair

WENATCHEE — Elected officials in Chelan and Douglas counties are considering going in together on a never-before-achieved regional gas tax of nearly 5 cents per gallon to raise an estimated $3 million annually for local road maintenance.

Voters would have to approve the tax by simple majority. County commissioners would have to agree to put the gas-tax proposal on the local ballot.

“I’ve got elected officials on my board that have come to the realization that the day of waiting…