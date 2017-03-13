The Wenatchee World

Weather:

39°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi50° Rain Likely then Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo39° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi52° Rain then Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo42° Chance Rain

Wednesday

Hi53° Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain then Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi50° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo36° Rain Likely

McCleary roundup: 44 days and many memes later, ‘levy cliff’ legislation approved

by By Neal MortonThe Seattle Times
Send to Kindle
Print This

OLYMPIA — After weeks of inaction, Republicans in control of the state Senate on Wednesday went from zero to 60 on a bill to ensure school districts don’t lose out on hundreds of millions of dollars of local levy dollars.

That’s the latest development in a slow-moving debate over school funding in Olympia, where the legislative sclerosis even fueled a new viral hashtag — #walegmovies — on social media.

Here’s a roundup of the McCleary action over the past week:

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 