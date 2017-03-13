McCleary roundup: 44 days and many memes later, ‘levy cliff’ legislation approved

OLYMPIA — After weeks of inaction, Republicans in control of the state Senate on Wednesday went from zero to 60 on a bill to ensure school districts don’t lose out on hundreds of millions of dollars of local levy dollars.

That’s the latest development in a slow-moving debate over school funding in Olympia, where the legislative sclerosis even fueled a new viral hashtag — #walegmovies — on social media.

Here’s a roundup of the McCleary action over the past week: