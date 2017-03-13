The Wenatchee World

Weather:

39°

Forecast

Weather

Today

Hi50° Rain Likely then Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo39° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi52° Rain then Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo42° Chance Rain

Wednesday

Hi53° Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain then Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi50° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo36° Rain Likely

Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Website Staff
Commentary
We have surrendered

Now that President Trump has signed the new executive order reinstating the travel ban, it is clear to me who the real winners in this situation are: the ISIS terrorists. They can claim a victory only because our current president has handed it to them on a silver platter. And they were able to obtain this victory without any new terrorist activity on our soil whatsoever.

How have they achieved this? They have caused us to abandon…

