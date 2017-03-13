Seahawks finalize signing of Joeckel, continue talks with Lang

While the Seahawks officially announced the addition of one free agent offensive lineman Saturday — Luke Joeckel — they appeared to take a big step closer to securing another offensive line free agent target, T.J. Lang.

Lang, a 2016 Pro Bowl selection as a right guard with Green Bay, was reported to have had a “great” visit with the Seahawks with a decision possibly coming as early as Sunday, according to Jordan Schultz of the Huffington Post (Seahawks’ fans also…