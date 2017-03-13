The Wenatchee World

Weather:

41°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi50° Rain Likely then Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo39° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi52° Rain then Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo42° Chance Rain

Wednesday

Hi53° Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain then Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi50° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo36° Rain Likely

Seahawks finalize signing of Joeckel, continue talks with Lang

by By Bob CondottaThe Seattle Times
Send to Kindle
Print This

While the Seahawks officially announced the addition of one free agent offensive lineman Saturday — Luke Joeckel — they appeared to take a big step closer to securing another offensive line free agent target, T.J. Lang.

Lang, a 2016 Pro Bowl selection as a right guard with Green Bay, was reported to have had a “great” visit with the Seahawks with a decision possibly coming as early as Sunday, according to Jordan Schultz of the Huffington Post (Seahawks’ fans also…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 