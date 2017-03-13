The Wenatchee World

Senator wants West Coast on permanent daylight saving time

by By Donald W. MeyersYakima Herald-Republic
YAKIMA, Wash. — After the failure of his bill to keep Washington state on standard time year-round, state Sen. Jim Honeyford is considering a different approach to having to adjust clocks twice a year: Make daylight saving time permanent.

Honeyford said he’s been approached by an Oregon state lawmaker about petitioning Congress to have Washington, Oregon and California permanently move one hour ahead of standard time.

“There would be no more switching back and forth,” said Honeyford, R-Sunnyside. “We would…

