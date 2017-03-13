Shot fired after after-party invite shot down

WENATCHEE — A 24-year-old Cashmere man was arrested on suspicion of drive-by shooting after a woman turned down an invitation to an early Sunday morning after-party.

According to a press release from Wenatchee Police, a group of men and women were together at a bar in Wenatchee. One man asked a woman to accompany him to an after-party. The woman declined and then she and several friends left the bar in several cars.

Juan M. Flores Arroyo and two other…