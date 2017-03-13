The Wenatchee World

Weather:

49°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo38° Rain

Tuesday

Hi53° Scattered Showers then Isolated Showers

Tuesday Night

Lo40° Chance Rain

Wednesday

Hi53° Chance Rain then Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain then Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi53° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo33° Mostly Clear

Friday

Hi48° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo36° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi49° Rain Likely

Shot fired after after-party invite shot down

by Pete O'Cain
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — A 24-year-old Cashmere man was arrested on suspicion of drive-by shooting after a woman turned down an invitation to an early Sunday morning after-party.

According to a press release from Wenatchee Police, a group of men and women were together at a bar in Wenatchee. One man asked a woman to accompany him to an after-party. The woman declined and then she and several friends left the bar in several cars.

Juan M. Flores Arroyo and two other…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 