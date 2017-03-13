The Wenatchee World

Starbucks CEO’s refugee comments sour customer views

by By Lisa BaertleinReuters
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Starbucks Corp’s vow to hire thousands of refugees after President Donald Trump’s first executive order that temporarily banned travel from seven mostly-Muslim nations appears to be hurting customer sentiment of the coffee chain.

Trump supporters have used Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites to call for a boycott since Jan. 29, when Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz vowed to hire 10,000 refugees over five years in the countries where it does business.

Schultz in a…

Advertisements

 