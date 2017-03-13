The Wenatchee World

Related content

State insurance commissioner: GOP plan to replace Obamacare ‘a step backward for millions’

by By Becky KramerThe Spokesman-Review
OLYMPIA — Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler found plenty to criticize in the GOP plan to replace the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday, calling the proposal “a step backward for millions of people who have gained coverage.”

In a statement released by his office, Kreidler also criticized Republicans’ plans to remove the mandate requiring individuals to have health insurance. He said removing the mandate could cause insurers to “flee the market” if not enough healthy people buy insurance.

Kreidler’s remarks…

Advertisements

 