The Wenatchee World

Weather:

41°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi50° Rain Likely then Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo39° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi52° Rain then Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo42° Chance Rain

Wednesday

Hi53° Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain then Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi50° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo36° Rain Likely

Taylor — Zukowski

by Lindsay Francis
Features
Send to Kindle
Print This

Travis Taylor of Wenatchee and Alison Zukowski of Wilmington, Delaware, were married Feb. 24 at the Everett District Courthouse. The ceremony was officiated by Judge Anthony Howard.

She is the daughter of Walter and Carol Zukowski of Cleveland, Ohio. His parents are William and Julie Taylor of Wenatchee.

The couple honeymooned in Hawaii.

They have settled in Bothell.

He is a graduate of Washington State University. He is a police officer for the City of Everett.

She is a graduate…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 