Tech Ninjas to the rescue

by Nevonne McDaniels
WENATCHEE — Orchard Middle School has at least four super heroes. They don’t wear masks and capes, but they do have badges and alter egos — seemingly ordinary seventh-graders who become iPad-wielding Technology Ninjas with the ping of an email from a student or a shout out from a teacher.

“The teachers usually just say, ‘Are there any Tech Ninjas in the room?’” said Joanna Castro, who, along with Perla Cacho, Nolan Galvin and Ellen Kjobech, make up the Tech…

