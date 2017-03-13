The Wenatchee World

Weather:

51°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi50° Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo39° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi52° Rain then Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo42° Chance Rain

Wednesday

Hi53° Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain then Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi50° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo36° Rain Likely

Thanks, Wilf

by Mike Bonnicksen
Send to Kindle
Print This

While attending a celebration in honor of the late Wilfred Woods, chairman of the board of The Wenatchee World, people put tulips at the base of “River Run,” an Art on the Avenues visiting sculpture sponsored by the Woods Family. The event started at the Numerica Performing Arts Center with music and speeches. Led by Wenatchee Youth Circus performers, the group then walked over Riverwalk Crossing pedestrian bridge to Pybus Public Market for a party. Wilf would have liked that.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 