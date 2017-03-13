Thanks, Wilf

While attending a celebration in honor of the late Wilfred Woods, chairman of the board of The Wenatchee World, people put tulips at the base of “River Run,” an Art on the Avenues visiting sculpture sponsored by the Woods Family. The event started at the Numerica Performing Arts Center with music and speeches. Led by Wenatchee Youth Circus performers, the group then walked over Riverwalk Crossing pedestrian bridge to Pybus Public Market for a party. Wilf would have liked that.
