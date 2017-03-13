The Wenatchee World

The GOP’s Repeal and Replace plan

by K.C. Mehaffey
NCW — Last week — with lightning speed considering the task at hand — Republicans came out with their Affordable Care Act replacement, the American Health Care Act, or AHCA.

On Monday, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicted the plan would cause 14 million people to lose their insurance next year, rising to 24 million within 10 years. It also forecasts that federal deficits would be reduced by $337 billion in the next decade.

Here’s the House Republicans’ website (http://wwrld.us/GOPHealthPlan)…

