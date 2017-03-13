Top prosecutor says he is fired by Trump administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A prominent U.S. prosecutor said he was fired by the Trump administration on Saturday after refusing to step down, adding a discordant note to what is normally a routine changing of top attorneys when a new president takes office.

New York U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's defiant exit, first announced on Twitter, raised questions about President Donald Trump's ability to fill top jobs throughout his government.

Trump has yet to put forward any candidates to serve as the…