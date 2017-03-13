The Wenatchee World

Weather:

39°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi50° Rain Likely then Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo39° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi52° Rain then Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo42° Chance Rain

Wednesday

Hi53° Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain then Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi50° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo36° Rain Likely

Top prosecutor says he is fired by Trump administration

by By Andy Sullivan and Mark HosenballReuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A prominent U.S. prosecutor said he was fired by the Trump administration on Saturday after refusing to step down, adding a discordant note to what is normally a routine changing of top attorneys when a new president takes office.

New York U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's defiant exit, first announced on Twitter, raised questions about President Donald Trump's ability to fill top jobs throughout his government.

Trump has yet to put forward any candidates to serve as the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 