Training battlefield medics: UW creating next-gen mannequins with warm skin, wet mouths

by By Bob YoungThe Seattle Times
SEATTLE — The “soldier” lying in a dark corner of a University of Washington lab screams and writhes after being wounded by a roadside bomb. His right leg is blown off below the knee. Shrapnel has punctured his femoral artery and chest.

“You’re not going to die,” said Troy Reihsen, tying a tourniquet around the hemorrhaging leg. Working with just the light of his headlamp, Reihsen moves on to plug the femoral artery and chest wounds. He jams a needle…

