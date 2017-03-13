World Editorial Board | Where Wilf led, we should follow

Today we say a final farewell to one of the region’s most beloved, influential and transformative leaders — the late Wilfred Rufus Woods.

This afternoon, there will be a community bash in his honor, first at 3 p.m. at the Numerica Performing Arts Center followed by a reception at Pybus Public Market. It will be a celebration filled with music, fellowship and laughter — the kind of party he adored.

We stand in awe, not only of what he accomplished…