An ag product that isn’t

Work is underway in Olympia to make it harder for citizen complaints to halt operation of licensed cannabis farms.

HB 1692, introduced in the state House in February, would revise the state’s official definition of an “agricultural product” to include marijuana. The bill’s primary sponsor is Rep. Vincent Buys, R-Lynden, with co-sponsorship by 12th District Republican Cary Condotta and seven others.

Even though marijuana is sown, grown, harvested and sold like any other agricultural product, state law specifically excludes it from the official definition of ag product.

The designation of ag product would give cannabis protection under the state’s “Right to Farm Act.”

The act is intended to protect farmers from frivolous lawsuits from neighbors as they make needed shifts with market trends to more marketable crops, especially as residential development encroaches on farmland.

Wenatchee attorney Kyle Silk-Eglit had this to say about the act in a 2012 article in The Wenatchee World:

“For the Right to Farm protections to apply, three essential elements must be met: (1) the agricultural activity must be consistent with good agricultural practices; (2) the agricultural activity must pre-date the surrounding nonagricultural activities; and (3) the agricultural activity cannot have a substantial adverse effect on the public’s health and safety.”

“Right to Farm protections do not apply to new farms that are established after the existence of a nearby residential community, the protections do apply to a farm’s conversion from one agricultural activity to another, such as switching to a more profitable crop. Further, the Right to Farm Act applies to the use of new farming practices and equipment that are consistent with technological developments in the agricultural industry.”

Condotta said he suspects marijuana was excluded from the official definition of “ag product” because it’s still illegal under federal law. Cannabis is classified as a “Schedule 1” drug — the same as heroin and LSD — under the federal Controlled Substances Act.

But state tax benefits may be another reason for pot’s exclusion. Farmers of state-identified agricultural products pay no B&O tax and may pay lower property tax rates. Marijuana’s exclusion ensures that growers, processors and retail stores are required to pay, Condotta said.

Even under the Buys bill, marijuana would still pay the same taxes, Condotta said, but it’s uncertain whether the bill will receive much discussion during the current legislative session, given the mixed signals coming from the other Washington.

The Obama Administration opted not to enforce federal law in states where marijuana is legal. It’s not clear how the Trump Administration would handle pot under Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has said he would enforce federal law.

“The industry has lobbyists in D.C. now, and they’ve reported to me they’re getting clear signals that in the state’s where it’s legal it will remain legal,” Condotta said. “We don’t want to do anything until we get a clearer message from upstairs.”

Federal legislation has been proposed every year since 2013 that would remove marijuana from enforcement under the Controlled Substances Act and transfer enforcement to the states. The latest legislation is H.R. 975 — the “Respect State Marijuana Laws Act of 2017” — is sponsored by Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-California.

Marijuana is legal in Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Alaska, Washington, D.C., California, Massachusetts, Nevada and Maine. States gearing up to legalize pot in some form include Delaware, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Texas, Kentucky, New Mexico, Vermont, and Missouri.