An Extraordinary Life special section | March 14, 2017 | Local leaders Give 10

The Give10 initiative by the Community Foundation of North Central Washington encourages individuals and couples to give 10 percent of their wealth to local nonprofits to make a powerful difference in our community forever. Here are two examples:

Beth (and David) Stipe

Targeted giving: supporting parks, land conservation, education, animal protection

“When I was young, my parents were both ill. Our neighbors, friends and perfect strangers brought meals, helped around the house and plowed our driveway in the winter. That was my first taste of philanthropy. That experience has greatly impacted my life.

Both David and I have strong feelings about sharing our resources to make our part of the world a better place, both during our lives and after we are gone. We are by no means rich, but our contribution, regardless of the size, will add to the richness of our community and the lives of our neighbors. Our giving will reflect all the things we have loved in life – parks, trails, open space, education, rescue animals and a vibrant community. It gives us great joy to know that after we are gone we will still be able to make an impact: FOREVER!”

Dr. Chris Stahler

Targeted giving: Supporting music, arts, land conservation and education

“This community has been very kind to us, it’s a wonderful place to live. Anything we can do to enhance it seems worthwhile, and supporting our local agencies seems like a reasonable thing to do. My IRA is set up so that after my lifetime, the remainder of the funds will be designated to several organizations — including the Community Foundation. I’ve been on the foundation’s board and have always enjoyed the site visits to other organizations who’ve applied for grants — I can never believe some of the things nonprofits are doing.

I’ve had a Donor Advised Fund for years. I like it because you can have all your charitable giving in one spot and the foundation does the work of distributing it. You don’t have much to fuss with at tax time, it’s all straightforward. And giving appreciated stock is an ability to give more to what I deem important, and less to Washington, D.C. The foundation has done well managing the funds.”

To learn more about the Give10 community initiative, visit cfncw.org/give10