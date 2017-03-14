I feel very lucky to have known your dad. He set an outstanding example of what a man can be. He made wonderful contributions to family and community. He tried to promote world peace.

Your dad sparked my interest in Middle East politics at an early age. He visited Gaza in 1958 and tried to alert America regarding the humanitarian disaster created by the ethnic cleansing of Palestine a decade earlier. Upon his return, he visited us in Tacoma. I will never forget the anger and bitterness in his voice when he told us that “AP censors in Rome” stopped his news stories about Gaza from entering the U.S.

Barbara Haley (Wilf’s niece), Alexandria, Virginia

I feel truly blessed to have had the opportunity to know him and work for him over many years. I will never forget his positive attitude and his infectious laugh. Oh, and the whistling!

Nancy McMinn, Wenatchee

I am so sad to hear of your father’s passing. The first time I met him was when I worked for the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust He led us on a hike down the old road grade between Horse Lake Road and Monitor. What crazy stories he would tell about those days.

It was always such a joy to see Wilf striding around town, he really did seem invincible.

Patrick Walker, Wenatchee River Institute

Among his many other accomplishments, your dad was instrumental in establishing the Wenatchee Riverfont Railroad. Niles Saunders was forced to remove his miniature steam railroad from his Peshastin orchard because of insurance problems. I suggested to Dr. Bill Steward that we ask Niles to donate the train to the Museum. Your dad enthused, “Let’s put it in Riverfront Park.” The obstacle was the Wenatchee Parks Board. Most members opposed the idea of a train running through their park. The showdown came at a Parks Board meeting. As our agenda item was called, I asked your dad, as a member of our Railroad’s Board of Directors, to make our case.

With his usual optimism and boosterism, your dad stood and addressed the chairman of the Parks Board, George Richardson, his employee at the World. We prevailed. The front page article announced, “Niles Saunders Train to Run in Riverfront Park.” Your dad walked to my office to hand me a copy hot off the press. Your dad was a great man.

Stan Foster

I was so sorry to hear about the loss of your father. It came as a surprise to us as we did not know he was in poor health. As you know, I so admired your father as a person, father, community leader, and visionary. Like his father, the name “Woods” is associated with the highest levels of integrity and community building. What a legacy!

Gene Sharratt, East Wenatchee

So sorry to hear of your dad’s passing. Then again I don’t know of anyone else that lived a longer and better life.

I always knew, back in the day, he had many opportunities to sell The Wenatchee World. After I moved (for a short time) away from the valley the first thing I noticed was that there was no Wenatchee World. And until you live out of the valley without the Wenatchee World I believe you cannot have an appreciation of how great an asset it is to the community.

He was a great man!

Ken Martin, retired president, Cashmere Valley Bank

Rufus… So sorry to hear about your Dad. He was a great man and a really lovely guy. What a loss for our community… and of course for your family. There was no man in Wenatchee that I admired and respected more than Wilf. Thank you for your touching tribute to him in The World.

Greg and Kris Taylor, Liberty Orchards, Cashmere

My deepest sympathies for the passing of your father. Wilf was a great man in many many ways! I know you are very proud of him and his positive and lasting impact on family, employees, Wenatchee and North Central Washington. He was a great mentor for me as I grew up in the newspaper industry at The Wenatchee World. Wilf’s values and integrity were of the highest level. He will be missed…!!!

Marc Dailey, former World executive, Vancouver

To have known Wilf was one of those special privileges that life offers to lucky people, and I consider myself lucky to have known your dad. Thanks for the very nice tribute to a very special human being. Very best to you and your family

Parker and Bev McCreary

I remember first meeting your dad when I was a new hire and I made the mistake of calling him Mr. Woods. He immediately called me Mrs. Klansnic and I understood that all employees are on a first name basis with the publisher and as such considered part of the family. I was too young to know that the benefits as an employee were far greater than any monetary compensation because the Woods family really took care of their own. Ultimately it was the best job I ever had.

Joan Klansnic Simon, former employee, Pensacola, Florida

