Arlene Truitt-Christie
Arlene Truitt-Christie, 85, of Omak, died Sunday, March 12, 2017.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Hi54° Rain Likely and Areas Fog then Scattered Showers
Lo41° Chance Rain
Hi54° Rain Likely
Lo36° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy
Hi53° Mostly Sunny
Lo33° Partly Cloudy
Hi48° Chance Rain
Lo36° Rain
Hi49° Rain Likely
Lo34° Slight Chance Rain
Arlene Truitt-Christie, 85, of Omak, died Sunday, March 12, 2017.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy