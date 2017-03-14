Chelan County declines to settle over cannabis ban

Work is underway in Olympia to make it harder for citizen complaints to halt operation of licensed cannabis farms.

WENATCHEE — Chelan County has declined an offer to settle with the county’s growers and processors of state-licensed cannabis over a two-year county ban growers say is unlawful and threatens to put them out of business.

“They made an offer that they wanted to settle,” Chelan County Commissioner Doug England said Friday. “We felt it was not appropriate, because we’re right in the middle of setting these rules.”

The county’s cannabis farmers, their employees and supporters have been staging peaceful public demonstrations in recent weeks to protest the county’s current ban on new pot farms, its negative impact on jobs, and the financial strain it’s putting on these fledgling, legal farms.

“The county’s legal department is using this as an opportunity to drain our resources,” Caitlein Ryan said during a demonstration Monday in Memorial Park. Ryan is spokeswoman for the Central Washington Growers, an interest group representing 36 county growers and about 1,000 jobs.

“We did not want this to be contentious, she said, as demonstrators — including two dressed in T-rex costumes for fear of “becoming extinct” — chanted “Save our farms! Save our farms!

“The county’s legal office has gotten fairly activist about this,” Ryan said. Susan Hinkel (deputy prosecutor) wants this to go to court. Adjudication and all the its cost is something we don’t want to see. But we have plenty of fight in us.”

County officials hope to finish by month’s end a year-long effort to draft a proposed new set of zoning and regulations for cannabis farms in unincorporated Chelan County. Cities have their own rules governing pot.

The county rules respond to citizen complaints about the new outdoor cannabis farms, especially their strong smell during October harvest time.

Chelan County commissioners agreed in February 2016 to a permanent ban on all pot growing and processing operations that weren’t already fully operational by Sept. 29, 2015. The ban doesn’t apply to retail marijuana stores.

The ban requires the existing, pre-ban growers and processors to either cease operation or comply with new county rules by March 1, 2018. Officials hoped to have the new rules ready by late last year. The new target is the end of this March.

The county’s approximately 36 marijuana growers and processors sued the county over the ban in Chelan County Superior Court.

They also appealed to the Growth Management Hearings Board, the state’s administrative court, in an attempt to have the county’s ban overturned. Their next hearing is scheduled for April 25.

Daniel Appel, attorney for the cannabis farmers, said Friday that both county and growers had agreed to delay the administrative court process until the county’s new rules were complete.

If the new rules addressed growers’ concerns, neither the administrative appeal nor the Superior Court lawsuit would likely be necessary, he said.

But late last year the county decided to halt further delays in the appeal process and get on with a hearing. A final ruling that could come in June.

Despite the ban, several cannabis farms that were licensed but not operating by the ban’s Sept. 29 cut-off date, opted to launch operations anyway, saying they’d already invested thousands in getting licensed and would go broke without a crop to sell to help recoup costs.

The county officials have begun the lengthy process of shutting the violators down.

Ryan said Monday that the county should allow all licensed growers to remain in legal operation.