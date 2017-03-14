Comment period for grizzly plan extended

NCW — The comment period for a proposal to restore grizzly bears in the North Cascades has been extended until April 28.

A draft environmental impact statement by the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is open to comments on four alternatives.

The agencies analyzed impacts of four alternatives, including taking no action.

The other three alternatives would actively restore a reproducing population of about 200 grizzly bears by relocating animals into the North Cascades ecosystem.…