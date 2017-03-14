Death toll in Ethiopian garbage dump landslide rises to 65

ADDIS ABABA — Parents scrabbled through a towering pile of fetid garbage on Monday, screaming the names of children buried when a mountain of trash collapsed on makeshift homes and killed at least 65 people.

“My babies, my babies, my little daughter,” cried one man wandering through the garbage dump in the Ethiopian capital, tears streaming down his face. Neighbors said he had lost his wife and four children.

The landslide late on Saturday destroyed 49 dwellings and left 28…