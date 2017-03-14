Douglas County rejects gas tax

WATERVILLE — Douglas County commissioners quickly quashed thoughts of a two-county gas tax with a unanimous vote Tuesday to not put the measure before Douglas County voters.

Commission Chairman Steve Jenkins said he and Commissioners Kyle Steinburg and Dan Sutton all strongly oppose placing a tax of nearly 5 cents per gallon on fuel to raise about $3 million every year for local road projects.

That means the idea for a two-county gas tax will not go forward, although Chelan County could still ask voters to add the tax in just one county, said Jeff Wilkens, executive director of the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council. The council first raised the idea of a local gas tax on Thursday.

Wilkens said he still hasn’t heard from other Douglas County cities and towns about whether they’re interested in the tax, but it’s up to commissioners whether the measure goes before voters.

The Transportation Council, he said, had hoped to propose the tax in both counties at the same time, so that gas prices aren’t automatically 5 cents cheaper on one side of the river. “It’s our preference that it would be two, but that doesn’t mean Chelan County couldn’t choose to proceed,” he said, adding, “It’s possible the discussion doesn’t go any further in Douglas County. That’s the commissioners’ prerogative.”

But, he added, the issue of how to find funding for local road projects is still a problem, and one that needs to be discussed. He said the only other ways to pay for the region’s deteriorating roads are to raise property taxes, or sales taxes.

Wilkens said while transportation funding from the state has actually increased over the years, those funds are generally used to pay for the larger, high-cost projects, leaving cities and counties with the chore of maintaining roads they have.

“If nothing else, part of what my board really wanted to do was raise awareness that there’s a problem that we really need to find a way to solve,” he said. “I still view it as the beginning of a conversation. Maybe we can be back talking about this in a year, or two, or three.”

Douglas County commissioners maintain that the gas tax funds wouldn’t raise enough money to pay for any significant road maintenance in rural parts of the county, yet rural residents often drive farther distances, so they would be hit harder than city residents.

Jenkins acknowledged that the region needs “a true transportation plan with proper funding,” but said a tax on gasoline is not the way to do it.