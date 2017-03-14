Earl T. Dunham

Wenatchee, WA

Earl T. Dunham, 64, a former Wenatchee, WA, resident, died in Westport, WA,

Monday, March 6, 2017. He was a craftsman by trade and had worked in many

occupations throughout the west. He had harvested fruit and worked in

construction in Eastern Washington, Oregon, Texas and California. He went from

Seattle, WA, to Wenatchee several years ago before going to Westport four

months ago.

Earl is survived by his wife, Cindy Lou; two daughters; and several

grandchildren.

A gathering will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 2017, at the North

Willapa Harbor Grange Hall, 3198 State Rte. 105, Grayland, WA. A card of

condolence with a message or a memory may be sent to the family at

www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill

Funeral Home, Aberdeen, WA.