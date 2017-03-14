The Wenatchee World

Earl T. Dunham

Website Staff
Earl T. Dunham

Wenatchee, WA

Earl T. Dunham, 64, a former Wenatchee, WA, resident, died in Westport, WA,
Monday, March 6, 2017. He was a craftsman by trade and had worked in many
occupations throughout the west. He had harvested fruit and worked in
construction in Eastern Washington, Oregon, Texas and California. He went from
Seattle, WA, to Wenatchee several years ago before going to Westport four
months ago.

Earl is survived by his wife, Cindy Lou; two daughters; and several
grandchildren.

A gathering will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 2017, at the North
Willapa Harbor Grange Hall, 3198 State Rte. 105, Grayland, WA. A card of
condolence with a message or a memory may be sent to the family at
www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill
Funeral Home, Aberdeen, WA.

