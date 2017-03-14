The Wenatchee World

Earth Day Essay contest open for entries

by Lindsay Francis
WENATCHEE — The Cascadia Conservation District has opened its 6th annual Earth Day Essay Contest.

The contest is open to students grades 6-8 who live or attend school in Chelan or Douglas counties.

Essays should be 500 words or less answering the question: “Describe an experience you had in nature, and how you connected with that experience personally. How does that make you want to be more environmentally responsible?”

Typed essays should be formatted in double spaced, size 12 Times New…

