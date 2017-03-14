Event planned for YWCA NCW’s 60th anniversary

WENATCHEE — The YWCA NCW will host its 60th anniversary Orange Carpet Affair from 7 to 9 p.m. March 24 at the Red Lion Hotel, 1225 N. Wenatchee Ave.

The social event will celebrate the organization’s history of service in North Central Washington. Hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be served.

For more information, call 662-3531.