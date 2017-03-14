The Wenatchee World

Weather:

43°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo42° Rain and Patchy Fog

Tuesday

Hi53° Rain Likely then Isolated Showers

Tuesday Night

Lo40° Chance Rain

Wednesday

Hi53° Chance Rain then Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain then Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi53° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo33° Mostly Clear

Friday

Hi48° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo36° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi49° Rain Likely

Event planned for YWCA NCW’s 60th anniversary

by Lindsay Francis
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The YWCA NCW will host its 60th anniversary Orange Carpet Affair from 7 to 9 p.m. March 24 at the Red Lion Hotel, 1225 N. Wenatchee Ave.

The social event will celebrate the organization’s history of service in North Central Washington. Hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be served.

For more information, call 662-3531.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 