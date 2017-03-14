FFA club places in cattle judging contest

CHELAN — The Chelan FFA club recently competed in the ninth annual Sunny Okanogan Angus Invitational Cattle Judging Contest.

The Chelan 1 team of Owen Oules, Matt Fitzpatrick, Stephanie Olivera, Aislinn Davis and Kenny Reeves earned second place in the event; Chelan 4 placed ninth; Chelan 3 placed 10th; and Chelan 2 placed 16th.

Freshman Laura Montoya was the highest scoring individual in the competition. Montoya competed with Chelan 5.