FFA club places in cattle judging contest

CHELAN — The Chelan FFA club recently competed in the ninth annual Sunny Okanogan Angus Invitational Cattle Judging Contest.
The Chelan 1 team of Owen Oules, Matt Fitzpatrick, Stephanie Olivera, Aislinn Davis and Kenny Reeves earned second place in the event; Chelan 4 placed ninth; Chelan 3 placed 10th; and Chelan 2 placed 16th.
Freshman Laura Montoya was the highest scoring individual in the competition. Montoya competed with Chelan 5.
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.