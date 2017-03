FFA district VII announces award winners, degree candidates

NCW — District VII of the Washington FFA Association has announced the winners of its annual proficiency awards and star recognition.

Bridgeport: Jose Nunez, first place in agricultural processing, state finalist

Chelan: Stephanie Olivera, District VII star in placement, finalist in state star award; Jessie Oules, first place in sheep production, state finalist; Kenny Reeves, first place in wildlife management, state finalist

Okanogan: Sarah Dixon, third place in sheep production

Omak: Cassidy Gates, first place in nursery operations, state finalist; Christa Marchand, first place in…