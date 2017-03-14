The Wenatchee World

FFA’s kiss the goat event raises money for ailing student

by Lindsay Francis
MANSON — The Manson FFA raised $190 during their kiss the goat charity event Feb. 24 as part of National FFA Week.

Teachers volunteered to kiss the goat and collected donations that counted as votes from students.

Proceeds went to Esteban Escoto a student who is battling cancer.

