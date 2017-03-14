Former school administrator gets 7-year federal sentence

SPOKANE — Former school administrator Nathan Piturachsatit was sentenced Monday to seven years in federal prison for child pornography, two weeks after a Douglas County domestic violence arrest.

U.S. District Court Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. refused to accept a plea agreement that would have let Piturachsatit serve a five-year prison term. The former assistant principal at Lake Roosevelt Elementary School in Coulee Dam pleaded guilty in November to a charge of receiving child pornography, after an interstate investigation found he'd communicated and exchanged intimate photos online…