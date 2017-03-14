The Wenatchee World

Free agent OL Lang rejects Seahawks, signs with Lions

by World news services
DETROIT — The Seahawks’ aggressive pursuit of free agent offensive lineman T.J. Lang ended in disappointment Sunday morning as he signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

Lang visited Seattle Friday and Saturday after having earlier visited Detroit. He was also still considering returning to Green Bay, where he has played since 2009.

Instead, he decided to play with what is essentially his hometown team as Lang grew up in Royal Oak, Mich., a suburb of Detroit, and attended Eastern…

