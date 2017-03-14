Legislature delays school levy rollbacks

The percentages were set to return to the 2010 amounts and the calculated amounts added to the levy base were to be eliminated on Jan. 1, 2018, creating what is referred to as a "levy cliff."

In 2010, during the recession when state and federal budgets were squeezed, the state Legislature boosted school funding by adding calculated amounts to the levy base, increasing the levy lid from 24 percent to 28 percent and boosting levy equalization from 12 percent to 14 percent.

The amount each district can levy is determined by the district’s levy base and a levy percentage. The levy base includes state and federal funding from the prior year, adjusted for inflation. The levy percentage, known as the levy lid, is determined by the state. For school districts with relatively low property values, the state also provides a match to the local levies, referred to as Local Effort Assistance or levy equalization, up to half the percentage of the levy lid.

OLYMPIA — The levy cliff delayed with the approval of Engrossed Senate Bill 5023 was created in 2010, when the state Legislature temporarily boosted the ability of school districts to make ends meet during the recession.

OLYMPIA — Measures to stabilize school district budgets during the recession that were set to expire in December will remain in place for one more year.

Engrossed Senate Bill 5023, which postpones a roll back in the amount of money that can be raised through local property taxes, was approved 48-1 by the Senate Wednesday and 87-10 by the House on Thursday. It is now headed to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk for a signature.

Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) Executive Director Bill Keim said the action was welcome, even if temporary.

“The passage of Senate Bill 5023 comes as a great relief to schools and districts all across Washington who are in the process of trying to plan for the upcoming school year,” Keim said. “We still have the bigger issue of McCleary to solve this session, a hurdle that remains the most pressing challenge of the legislative session.”

12th District Rep. Cary Condotta, who voted against the bill, had a slightly different take on the delay.

“I expect the levy cliff issue to be resolved when we fully address McCleary,” he said. “Granting a one-year extension removes the urgency to arrive at a solution before the end of the session. That is concerning.”

The bill delays three school funding changes:

The current levy lid remains at 28 percent of the levy base, rather than being reduced to 24 percent. The rollback has been referred to as a levy cliff. Levy monies are raised through local property taxes.

The current levy equalization rate (officially called Local Effort Assistance) remains at 14 percent of the levy base, rather than being reduced to 12 percent. Those funds are for districts with above average tax rates due to low property valuations.

The levy base, the amount of money a district received from state and federal funding the previous year, will continue to include “ghost revenue,” an amount needed to keep the levy base what it would have been prior to budget cuts in 2010. The levy base is used in determining the levy lid and levy equalization amounts.

North Central Educational Service District Superintendent Rich McBride said the levy lid change isn’t a big deal for most of the local school districts.

“A very small number of our districts raise anywhere near their maximum 24 percent or 28 percent levy authority,” he said.

That includes the Wenatchee School District, which has a maintenance and operations levy and a technology levy coming before voters in April. “We will see no impact,” Wenatchee School District Superintendent Brian Flones said. “We are well below our levy capacity percentage for what we can collect locally.”

Cascade Superintendent Bill Motsenbocker agreed. Voters in his district approved levies in February. “Cascade was never on the cliff as we decided to keep our levy lid at the 24 percent level of our operating budget,” he said. “This kept our M&O levy a constant for the taxpayers. If it rolls back or stays the same is immaterial.”

But it’s a different story for the levy equalization funds in some of the area’s districts where property values are lower.

The change in levy equalization dollars affects a “large number of our districts here in this region,” McBride said. “Since many districts cannot raise the maximum levy amount, they receive levy equalization dollars to help create some level of funding equity for more property poor districts.”

In the Okanogan School District, for instance, levy equalization funds add up to more than what is raised locally. “If the Okanogan School District runs an M&O levy for $918,590, we receive from the state via Local Effort Assistance $1,078,483, provided the levy passes. If the levy fails, the school district loses the levy dollars and the LEA moneys,” Okanogan Superintendent Richard Johnson said.

In Eastmont, the levy lid is not an issue, but losing the ghost revenue in the levy base calculation would have an impact on the levy equalization funds received.

“Eastmont would have lost approximately $600,000 in Local Effort Assistance,” said Cindy Ulrich, Eastmont’s executive director of financial services.