Local mock trial teams top district competition

by Lindsay Francis
SPOKANE — The Wenatchee High School and River Academy mock trial teams competed in the mock trial district competition held Feb. 25.

The two Wenatchee teams placed first and second overall. The teams included: Sebastian Pasion, Kathleen Dodge, Vivian Noyd, Maks Ballard, Cassandra Noyd, Colin Snyder, Layne Knipfer, Jake Rhyner, Abby Simmons, Rowan Parmenter, Estela Navarro, Courtney Keach, Sophia Castillo, Xavier Martinez, Jonathan Defina, Jessica Wierzbicki, Elizabeth Dominguez and Leila Fischer. Pasion was named outstanding attorney, and Wierzbicki was named outstanding…

