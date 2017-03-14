The Wenatchee World

Low-income spay/neuter clinic planned for Saturday

by Lindsay Francis
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society will host a low-income spay/neuter clinic for cats Saturday at the Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.

The clinic will serve low-income pet owners who are unable to afford the surgeries with a regular vet appointment. After approval, the cost is $20 per cat. Owners will have the option to purchase vaccines for an additional low cost.

There is no fee for feral/community cats, who will also receive rabies and distemper vaccines and…

