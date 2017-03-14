The Wenatchee World

Mariners trade switch-pitcher Venditte to Phillies

by World news services
PEORIA, Arizona — Pat Venditte will report to a new big league team when he returns from Jalisco, Mexico after pitching for Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

On Sunday morning, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto finalized a trade to send the switch-pitching Venditte to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for minor league outfielder Joey Curletta. It was Dipoto 15th trade of the offseason and 41st since taking over as Mariners GM.

Curletta, 23, spent all of last season in the…

