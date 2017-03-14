Megafires comes to Nespelem, Omak

NCW — "The Era of Megafires," a presentation hosted by Pacific Northwest Research Station scientist Paul Hessburg, will be presented next week in Nespelem and Omak.
Both presentations are at 6 p.m., and will be:
- March 21 at the Lucy F. Covington Government Center auditorium in Nespelem.
- March 22 at the Omak Performing Arts Center in Omak.
Dinner will be available prior to the Nespelem event at 5 p.m.
Megafires are wildfires that are more than 100,000 acres,…
