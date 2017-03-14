Megafires comes to Nespelem, Omak

NCW — "The Era of Megafires," a presentation hosted by Pacific Northwest Research Station scientist Paul Hessburg, will be presented next week in Nespelem and Omak.

Both presentations are at 6 p.m., and will be:

March 21 at the Lucy F. Covington Government Center auditorium in Nespelem.

March 22 at the Omak Performing Arts Center in Omak.

Dinner will be available prior to the Nespelem event at 5 p.m.

Megafires are wildfires that are more than 100,000 acres,…