Northeast braces for late winter storm

NEW YORK — Forecasters put the East Coast from New York City to Boston on a blizzard watch starting as early as Monday night, with authorities warning residents to prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages, road closures and flight disruptions.

Weather experts predicted the region could see 12 to 18 inches of wind-blasted snow from Monday to early Wednesday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced preparations for the so-called Nor’easter storm, activating the state Emergency Operations Center as…