Today

Hi54° Rain Likely and Areas Fog then Scattered Showers

Tonight

Lo41° Chance Rain

Wednesday

Hi54° Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo36° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi53° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo33° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi48° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo36° Rain

Saturday

Hi49° Rain Likely

Saturday Night

Lo34° Slight Chance Rain

Northeast braces for late winter storm

by By Chris Michaud and Daniel TrottsReuters
NEW YORK — Forecasters put the East Coast from New York City to Boston on a blizzard watch starting as early as Monday night, with authorities warning residents to prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages, road closures and flight disruptions.

Weather experts predicted the region could see 12 to 18 inches of wind-blasted snow from Monday to early Wednesday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced preparations for the so-called Nor’easter storm, activating the state Emergency Operations Center as…

