Not so easy from a donkey

Tina Erwert, evidence technician for the Wenatchee Police Department, tumbles off a donkey Monday night while taking a shot at Wenatchee High School's donkey basketball game. Put on by the school's FFA and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) clubs, proceeds supported the March of Dimes Foundation. After 13 years the game has netted over $26,000 for the foundation. Six teams played and the FBLA team came away with the championship.

FBLA's Dylan Parrish celebrates scoring a basket. Four team…