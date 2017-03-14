The Wenatchee World

Weather:

45°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi54° Scattered Showers and Patchy Fog

Tonight

Lo41° Rain Likely

Wednesday

Hi54° Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo36° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi53° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo33° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi48° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo36° Rain

Saturday

Hi49° Rain Likely

Saturday Night

Lo34° Slight Chance Rain

Not so easy from a donkey

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

Tina Erwert, evidence technician for the Wenatchee Police Department, tumbles off a donkey Monday night while taking a shot at Wenatchee High School's donkey basketball game. Put on by the school's FFA and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) clubs, proceeds supported the March of Dimes Foundation. After 13 years the game has netted over $26,000 for the foundation. Six teams played and the FBLA team came away with the championship. 

FBLA's Dylan Parrish celebrates scoring a basket. Four team…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 