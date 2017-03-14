Prep focus: Wenatchee boys soccer team starts slow, finishes strong in 4-0 win over Quincy

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee boys soccer team was far from its best Tuesday night in a marquee matchup, but it didn’t matter much in the end. Despite a performance that lacked a bit of a cutting edge, the defending 4A state champion Panthers used a three-goal second-half outburst to pull away from visiting Quincy — a 2A state tournament finalist a year ago — for a 4-0 win at the Apple Bowl.

“There were moments where we were brilliant and…