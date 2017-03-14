The Wenatchee World

Red Cross schedules several blood drives

by Lindsay Francis
NCW — The American Red Cross has scheduled several blood local drives:

♦ Noon to 5 p.m. March 21, Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee

♦ Noon to 5 p.m. March 22, New Life Church, 508 4th Ave. S., Okanogan

♦ Noon to 5:30 p.m. March 23, The Barn, 51 Highway 20, Winthrop

♦ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 24, Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

