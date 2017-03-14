The Wenatchee World

Republican plan to repeal ACA: Millions more uninsured

by By David LawderReuters
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare that would also reduce the budget deficit, the nonpartisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.

The agency, however, said federal deficits would fall by $337 billion between 2017 and 2026 under the Republican bill.

The CBO report, which also dealt a potential setback to President Donald Trump’s first major legislative initiative, forecast that 24 million more people would be…

