The Wenatchee World

Weather:

45°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi54° Scattered Showers and Patchy Fog

Tonight

Lo41° Rain Likely

Wednesday

Hi54° Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo36° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi53° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo33° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi48° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo36° Rain

Saturday

Hi49° Rain Likely

Saturday Night

Lo34° Slight Chance Rain

Retired Mills Bros. owners named Apple Blossom grand marshals

by Pete O'Cain
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival announced former Mills Bros. owners Sam and Vickie Mills as grand marshals for the 2017 festival.

The Mills family operated the clothing store for 110 years before Sam and Vickie retired in late 2016.

Festival Director General Mark Lewis and Apple Blossom princess Paige Chvilicek surprised Sam and Vickie Sunday evening at a performance of “Pirates of Penzance” at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

“We are so lucky to have such dedicated…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 