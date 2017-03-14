Retired Mills Bros. owners named Apple Blossom grand marshals

WENATCHEE — The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival announced former Mills Bros. owners Sam and Vickie Mills as grand marshals for the 2017 festival.

The Mills family operated the clothing store for 110 years before Sam and Vickie retired in late 2016.

Festival Director General Mark Lewis and Apple Blossom princess Paige Chvilicek surprised Sam and Vickie Sunday evening at a performance of “Pirates of Penzance” at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

“We are so lucky to have such dedicated…