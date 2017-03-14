State hosts forum on Medicaid

EAST WENATCHEE — The Washington State Health Care Authority will host a public forum Wednesday in East Wenatchee on a Medicaid Transformation Project now underway across the state.

The forum is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Douglas County Public Services Building, 140 19th Street N.W. in East Wenatchee.

Residents are invited to attend, ask questions and comment about the project. The state agency will explain the initiative’s regional strategies, service options for older adults and people with disabilities,…