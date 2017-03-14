The Wenatchee World

Weather:

43°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo42° Rain and Patchy Fog

Tuesday

Hi53° Rain Likely then Isolated Showers

Tuesday Night

Lo40° Chance Rain

Wednesday

Hi53° Chance Rain then Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain then Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi53° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo33° Mostly Clear

Friday

Hi48° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo36° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi49° Rain Likely

Tech center students host chef’s dinner Friday

by Lindsay Francis
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Culinary arts students at Wenatchee Valley Tech Center will host a chef’s dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the center, 327 E. Penny Road.

Students will work with employees of Taquerias Chavos of Cashmere to host a four-course meal including chiles rellenos and albondigas.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $25. All proceeds benefit the culinary arts program.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 662-8827.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 