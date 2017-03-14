Tech center students host chef’s dinner Friday

WENATCHEE — Culinary arts students at Wenatchee Valley Tech Center will host a chef’s dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the center, 327 E. Penny Road.

Students will work with employees of Taquerias Chavos of Cashmere to host a four-course meal including chiles rellenos and albondigas.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $25. All proceeds benefit the culinary arts program.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 662-8827.