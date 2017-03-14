Traffic stop leads to ICE hold

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Police assisted immigration officials on Monday in the arrest of a Wenatchee man who re-entered the U.S. after he was deported in 2007.

Juan Antonio Vargas, 28, was stopped by a Wenatchee police officer for a traffic violation about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Mission and Lewis streets. The officer then informed Immigration, Customs & Enforcement. ICE had asked Wenatchee Police to contact them if they ever contacted Vargas, according to Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.

ICE officials couldn’t be reached for comment, but Reinfeld believes they must have had a difficult time finding Vargas because it’s a “very uncommon occurrence” for ICE to make such a request of Wenatchee Police.

Vargas was sentenced to 12 months and one day in jail in 2006 after he pleaded guilty in Chelan County Superior Court to delivery of methamphetamine and delivery of a material in lieu of a controlled substance.

On July 7, 2007, Vargas was arrested and deported from the U.S. at San Ysidro, California, according to court documents.

On Aug. 20, 2007, Vargas pleaded guilty in Chelan County Superior Court to conspiracy to unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was sentenced to a week in jail, plus nine to 12 months in community custody.

Vargas pleaded guilty on Sept. 5, 2007 at a U.S. District Court in Spokane of being in the country after deportation.

Vargas was being held at ICE’s Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma as of February 2011.

Vargas currently held at Chelan County Regional Justice Center on a U.S. Marshal’s hold.