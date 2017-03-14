The Wenatchee World

Year launches with home prices up, listings down

by Mike Irwin
WENATCHEE — Home prices remain strong in 2017, but sales here continue sluggish as the number of active listings plummets.

In February, Wenatchee market home sales fell 14 percent over the same month last year as listings dropped 30 percent — to 151 from 215 — according to sales numbers released Monday by Pacific Appraisal Associates, a consulting and appraisal firm.

Last month’s declines follows January decreases of 6 percent in closed sales and 20 percent in active listings when…

Advertisements

 