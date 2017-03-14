The Wenatchee World

Zags get No. 1 seed, will face South Dakota State in first round

by Jim MeehanThe Spokesman-Review
Gonzaga on Sunday found out its NCAA tournament seeding (No. 1 in the West Region), site (Salt Lake City) and opponent (South Dakota State).

The marvels of modern technology meant Gonzaga’s staff would have videotape and advanced analytics on the Jackrabbits as soon coach Mark Few completed his media obligations.

“I haven’t seen them but we will in about an hour,” Few said. “They have a great scorer in (forward Mike) Daum. I’ve heard about him, read things about him…

