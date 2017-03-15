The Wenatchee World

As Greek crisis grinds on, children pay price

by Karolina TagarisReuters
ATHENS — In Greece’s grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

It is perhaps the darkest sign of economic devastation in Greece, where traditionally strong family ties are starting to crumble after years of depression.

A quarter of Greece’s workforce is unemployed and a quarter of its children live in poverty, according to United Nations figures, forcing parents to depend on grandparents for handouts. But pensions too…

