Board takes closer look at reconfiguration factors
MORE INFO
Study shows culture, teachers play bigger role
EAST WENATCHEE — Included in the information provided to the Eastmont School Board Monday was a study from the Washington State University on school configurations.
The board had asked Superintendent Garn Christensen to see if research showed one grade configuration was better than another.
The summary of the study suggests not much is clear when it comes to grade configuration, but that school transitions, when students change schools, “had negative effects on academic, psychological and social-emotional and student behavior outcomes. This suggests that the fewer transitions for students, the better.”
The summary also suggests that factors other than grade configuration come into play in student academic achievement, psychological and social-emotional well being, and behavior in the K-8 models.
“What may be more important, then, is a school’s organizational culture and teaching practices for early adolescents, student-teacher relationship and support for learning, heterogeneous grouping and high expectations for all students and collaborative teacher relationships such as team teaching. All of these practices may be implemented within any grade configuration.”
A copy of the study is available in the board packet from the March 13 meeting: wwrld.us/eastmontstudy
MORE INFO
Values and priorities identified by the Facilities Planning Committee
The Eastmont School District Facilities Planning Committee considered the following criteria in developing four reconfiguration options currently being considered by the Eastmont School Board. The concerns will be discussed in detail at upcoming board meetings.
Educational concerns:
- Reduces class size K-3
- Appropriate student age mix
- Equal opportunity for 7th grade community and technical education
- Groups students with appropriate staffing
- Minimizes student transitions
- Appropriate student age mix
- Professional learning community opportunities
- Additional time at the junior high to build relationships
- Maintains leadership opportunities
- Access to high school programs for all students
- Popular with staff
- Community concerns:
- Reduces drop off/pick up issues
- Reduces building transitions
- Popular with community
- Elementary schools equal grade-to-grade
- Building/administrator concerns:
- Manageable school size for age group
- Manageable school size for site
- Reduces use of portable classrooms
- Minimal disruptions during construction
- Separates educational and eating space
- Enhances security
District concerns:
- Accommodates FTE growth until 2025
- Takes advantage of matching dollars
- Does not jeopardize matching dollars
- Construction cost within budget
- Minimizes transportation costs
- Efficient use of construction dollars
- Demonstrates good value to voters
- Equitable construction burden
- Provides equity
- Fits with strategic plan
SOURCE: Eastmont School Board
MORE INFO
Reconfiguration meeting schedule
- Educational concerns and suggestions with invitations to all district staff: 6:30 p.m. April 17 at Eastmont High School.
- Community concerns and suggestions with invitations to community leaders, PTOs, parents and the general community: 6:30 p.m. May 8 at Sterling School
- Administrator/supervisor concerns and suggestions with invitations to principals and supervisors with operational responsibilities: 6:30 p.m. May 22 at the Eastmont School District office
- District/financial concerns and suggestions with invitations to the district’s fiscal officer and planning architects: 6:30 p.m. June 5 at the Eastmont School District office
EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School Board is inviting teachers, administrators, parents and community members to make their case about what is most important in deciding the future grade configuration of Eastmont schools.
“We need as much information as we can to find the best solution,” Board member Chris Gibbs said at Monday’s meeting after proposing a change in the decision-making game plan.
Previously the board had announced an April 17 public hearing to discuss the pros and cons of four proposed school configuration options proposed by a facilities committee.
On Monday, the board decided to hold four meetings, each focused on one of four factors: education, community, administration and district.
The criteria and concerns, then, will be discussed in detail following the regularly scheduled board meetings on April 17, May 8, May 22 and June 5.
“These are all open public meetings, but we will be structuring the conversation at each meeting on different topics and encouraging different participants to share their concerns, suggestions, and offer additional factors for consideration,” Superintendent Garn Christensen said. “Our board of directors will examine different factors, as well as the information they receive from these meetings as they progress to a decision.”
A decision could come in June. Any changes could affect the 2018-19 school year.
District voters approved a six-year $20 million capital levy in November 2016 that, combined with a $10 million grant from the state, can be used to upgrade and repair major infrastructure such as roofs, heating and cooling systems, water systems, technology and safety improvements, as well as purchase land and add classrooms. District growth projections show the need for another 20 classrooms.
Figuring out where those classrooms should go was the task assigned to a facilities committee that came up with the four grade configuration options currently on the table.
A community survey of the options showed participants most favored keeping the current grade configuration.
The board has previously stated the current configuration is the least viable to meet the needs of the district for the next decade, which include projected growth, a desire to reduce class sizes for students in kindergarten through third grade and expand career and technical offerings to the district’s seventh-graders.
Reach Nevonne McDaniels at 509-664-7151 or (javascript required to see email).