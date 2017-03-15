Board takes closer look at reconfiguration factors

EAST WENATCHEE — Included in the information provided to the Eastmont School Board Monday was a study from the Washington State University on school configurations.

The board had asked Superintendent Garn Christensen to see if research showed one grade configuration was better than another.

The summary of the study suggests not much is clear when it comes to grade configuration, but that school transitions, when students change schools, “had negative effects on academic, psychological and social-emotional and student behavior outcomes. This suggests that the fewer transitions for students, the better.”

The summary also suggests that factors other than grade configuration come into play in student academic achievement, psychological and social-emotional well being, and behavior in the K-8 models.

“What may be more important, then, is a school’s organizational culture and teaching practices for early adolescents, student-teacher relationship and support for learning, heterogeneous grouping and high expectations for all students and collaborative teacher relationships such as team teaching. All of these practices may be implemented within any grade configuration.”

A copy of the study is available in the board packet from the March 13 meeting: wwrld.us/eastmontstudy